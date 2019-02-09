Since then, the Bethlehem-born video artist has gone on the offensive, posting several more messages online encouraging others to unfollow the @F-Jerry account, and an op-ed for Rolling Stone detailing the company’s plagiarism. Berger also edited and uploaded a video detailing the situation, but it was taken off YouTube after Ohliger filed a copyright takedown request, according to a tweet from the artist. The clip has since been re-uploaded to various sites online.