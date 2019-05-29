Pancreatic cancer is the third most fatal cancer in the United States, and is on track to become No. 2 as early as next year, according to the American Cancer Society. Pancreatic cancer remains difficult to detect and treat, and Trebek himself has said that “the prognosis for this is not very encouraging.” But despite that, the host has said he’s managing the ups-and-downs and remains optimistic he’ll be back for the next season of Jeopardy!, which is hugely popular in Philadelphia.