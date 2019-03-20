Lewis is a four-star artist, imbuing even Rilo Kiley’s 2013 outtakes clearinghouse RKives with the turns of phrase, urgent performances, and playful innuendo of a major work. Five years ago, she reached her solo peak with 2014’s The Voyager, a Petty-Nicks payback to all the Haims and Swifts who owed her prophetically unfashionable Under the Blacklight seven years prior. Its long-brewing follow-up immerses further in the Steviesphere, with a whole new vocal inflection and everyone from Ringo Starr to Jim Keltner at her disposal. Lead track’s got an organ solo and “Little White Dove” apes “Gotta Serve Somebody”-era Dylan. The songs are catchy as ever, but they’re so streamlined there’s no real quotables or shocks-to-the-system like 2014’s “I’m just another lady without a baby” — unless name-dropping Candy Crush counts. In Stevie Nicks terms, that means there’s no “Stand Back” or “Talk to Me” here. Just solid throughout, almost hopelessly so. She earned this. But we loved her before she was a pro. —Dan Weiss