CBS3 has added a new anchor to its morning and noon Eyewitness News broadcasts following the departure of former news team member Rahel Solomon last month.
Janelle Burrell will take over Solomon’s spot starting next month, when she arrives as CBS3 from New York’s CBS2, the newly minted Philly anchor announced this week on social media. The move marks the end of a six-year run for Burrell at the New York-based CBS station.
According to a CBS2 bio, Burrell is a native of Brooklyn who grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York. She later went on to attend Penn State, from which she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English with a biology minor. Burrell also holds a master’s degree from the Colombia University Graduate School of Journalism.
After early stints behind the scenes at MSNBC and New York’s Fox 5, Burrell landed a gig as a fill-in anchor and reporter at the Westchester, New York-based News 12. In 2013, she joined CBS2 as a general assignment reporter, and has remained there up until now.
“I’m very excited to join [the CBS3] team, but I will miss New York and all of you,” Burrell wrote on Facebook. “Thank you so very much to my generous managers; my awesome crew of photographers and editors and writers and producers; and of course, all of the viewers who have been so supportive over the years.”
Burrell’s addition to the CBS3 news team comes following former anchor Solomon’s move to CNBC, which was announced last month. That move ended Solomon’s four-year run with the Philly-based station.