“Oh wait! And Puddles. Puddles Pity Party," McDevitt said, referencing Mike Geier, the performer who dresses as a clown and does surreal, lounge versions of modern songs. "I was hating my life wondering why I had accepted a bartending gig for a clown show. Puddles entered the venue through the front doors, grabbed this guy’s hand and dragged him on stage and blindfolded him. … then, when I heard Puddles sing, I was blown away! The best part is the guy Puddles dragged on stage came to my bar directly after and explained he had no idea what the event was. His friend had an extra ticket and made him come along.”