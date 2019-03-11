Released in 2013, the novel deals with 19th-century abolitionist John Brown and his 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry, which historians view as an instigating event for the Civil War, though it failed to begin the slave revolt that Brown had hoped. McBride’s book follows former slave Onion, who joins Brown’s group during Bleeding Kansas, a set of violent, pre-Civil War battles fought over the legality of slavery in the burgeoning state. McBride won a 2013 National Book Award for the novel. McBride’s most famous work, his memoir The Color of Water, has sold over 1.5 million copies.