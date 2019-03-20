She lives alone in an apartment next to an upstairs neighbor who may be a psycho. A cat from a horror movie keeps showing up in her kitchen. Her new boyfriend is probably full of beans. Her adult son (Michael Cera) doesn’t return her phone calls, unless he needs babysitting. Her daughter seems ready to embark on a marriage every bit as unpromising as Gloria’s own. Her best friend at work, just Gloria’s age, is being encouraged to leave, and we wonder if Gloria is going to be next.