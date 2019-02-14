Girlpool may never sound more urgent than on their 15-minute eponymous 2014 debut EP. It hinted at a folk-punk that members Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad quickly outgrew. The transitional Powerplant in 2017 took left turns both in the folk regard (the bouncy “Corner Store”) and the punk one (“Soup” flirts with metal). Their fourth offering is something else altogether. Tucker has since come out as trans, with a deepened vocal register here suited to the band’s new mastery of Elliott Smith’s chord changes on “Hire” and the mesmerizing, drumless “All Blacked Out.” The riff construction on the opening “Lucy’s” is all his own, however, and Tividad’s soprano has a more desolate edge on stunners like the organ-and-drum-machine title epic that pops out a bouquet of strings as it swells to five and a half minutes. More than on any other Girlpool release, the two carve out showcases for themselves, which makes the moments where they come together all the more climactic. — Dan Weiss