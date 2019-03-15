If you thought Game of Thrones might pack 12 hours of drama into its final six episodes, think again.
HBO on Friday confirmed the dates and estimated running times for all six, and while the final four all run more than an hour, the longest tops out at an hour and 22 minutes.
Here are the run times for the eighth and final season, which premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, April 14, and concludes on Sunday, May 19:
Episode 1: 54 minutes.
Episode 2: 58 minutes.
Episode 3: 1 hour, 22 minutes.
Episode 4: 1 hour, 18 minutes.
Episode 5: 1 hour, 20 minutes.
Episode 6: 1 hour, 20 minutes.