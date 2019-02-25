During the main competition on Friday, March 1, the designers will prepare four arrangements: a table for two, a bouquet, an architecture-inspired piece, and one surprise assignment — to be completed on the fly with flowers provided by competition officials. Judges will score Friday’s work the following day, narrowing the field to 10 semifinalists by Saturday evening. On Sunday, March 3, the semifinalists will tackle another surprise challenge before being whittled down to five finalists. They’ll take the stage Sunday evening for one last surprise task and the chance to be crowned champion.