The thieves got away with $8 million, apparently none of it dirty Nixon dough. While that was quite a haul in 1972, what made the heist truly noteworthy was the conspiracy behind it. The veteran and mob-connected Youngstown, Ohio, burglary crew was reportedly tipped off to the job by Jimmy Hoffa, who had funneled $3 million to the Nixon campaign and was beginning to feel neglected, and deserving of a refund. The heist was his way of retrieving his investment — and he may have, since much of the loot remains unaccounted for.