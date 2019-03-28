A: That’s my wheelhouse. I love talking comedy and creativity, but what gets me kicking is the hows and whys of promotion. Getting publicity in a world that is very corporate — the question becomes how can you, independently, find your fans and an avenue in which to share art. When I was coming up, the allure was of me sitting in California and going through this new window where I could talk with a guy in Delaware or a girl in Tampa, and share ideas that were funny, quirky. I was at the tip of the spear on that moment. Today, it is different. You’re up against backlash, naysayers, rubbernecks who just want to cause trouble. So, now you’re a referee doing a lot of defending beyond the art. Still, there’s one thread that remains: You want to be in people’s pockets with ideas and content for people to engage in.