Brash, observational stand-up comedian Dane Cook has sold out Madison Square Garden and other arenas, earned upward of $20 million a tour, recorded double-platinum comedy albums, and starred in hit films such as 2007’s Good Luck, Chuck. All that, and still Cook — like Rodney Dangerfield before him — got no respect, instead getting dissed, most famously by Seth MacFarlane and the now-sunken Louis C.K. (To add insult to injury, Cook’s half-brother and one-time business manager stole $12 million from the comic.) What’s a guy to do? Take some time off (his last tour was in 2013), then hit the road for a brand new showcase, “Tell It Like It Is,” which comes to the Met Philadelphia on March 30.
A: I still have the same sense of ambition. It’s more about an inward journey at this point, and what I can share with fans and those who continue to check in with me.
A: That’s my wheelhouse. I love talking comedy and creativity, but what gets me kicking is the hows and whys of promotion. Getting publicity in a world that is very corporate — the question becomes how can you, independently, find your fans and an avenue in which to share art. When I was coming up, the allure was of me sitting in California and going through this new window where I could talk with a guy in Delaware or a girl in Tampa, and share ideas that were funny, quirky. I was at the tip of the spear on that moment. Today, it is different. You’re up against backlash, naysayers, rubbernecks who just want to cause trouble. So, now you’re a referee doing a lot of defending beyond the art. Still, there’s one thread that remains: You want to be in people’s pockets with ideas and content for people to engage in.
A: It does feel great. After a time, you actually appreciate the slings and arrows because you wouldn’t be where are now if not for what happened, without having to experience them. The two elements that I always wanted to have that only time could give me is pedigree and being seasoned. I needed to add more life to my arsenal. I needed to go through ups and downs. I’m the most present I’ve ever been as a performer.
A: It is just important for me to be emotionally honest up there on the stage. Like I said earlier, it is about observing and reporting. I grew up loving George Carlin — who, yes, was often somewhat political — because he could shift into so many gears and tell so many different kind of stories in so many different ways. When I get on stage, I still have a love of the game. The enthusiasm is organic, not put on. I do have dark corners, though ... How this stuff all comes full circle is part of this.
A: What I didn’t realize then [was] I wanted to bring a lot of the humor that I recognized from the comics to my performance. I loved Michael Keaton — a one-time stand-up comedian — as Batman. I had seen comics play these darker cartoon characters and still bring levity to the part. That’s what I was hoping to do.
A: Coming out of Boston, I had tons of opportunities in Philly over the years. Boston crowds had the heartiest laughs. New York, this mix of tourists and people from all walks of life who I just put my arms around. Then you go to Philly, and honestly, the audience is the most bombastic — they have the same fervor as Boston fans, but they will participate in your show in a way that isn’t heckling or negative. They’re right on top of you. As a performer who likes to be shaken up so that I’m in no way formulaic, Philly’s the place to be.