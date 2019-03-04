Inside an architecturally precise digital recreation of the Blue in its prime, you can stand in the boxing ring and turn your head to gaze around at the ornate medallions on the pale blue balcony façade, at the glistening chandeliers, at the spectacular ceiling with its glass skylight panels and vaulted wooden ribs. You can see the Philly crowd cheering from the floor below and the upper deck, and then you can put up your dukes, move around the ring, and start punching an opponent.