The first single from Sweetener, “No Tears Left To Cry,” moved on from the trauma of Manchester vowing “we’re way to fly to partake in all this hate.” And the album’s title song, written with a produced by Pharrell Williams took an upbeat attitude, aiming to counter nastiness at every turn: “When life deal us cards make everything taste like its salt / Then you come through like the Sweetener you are, to bring the bitterness to a halt.”