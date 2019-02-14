“The dancer sways their hips as they step from side to side, while swinging their arms in an exaggerated manner,” supervisory registration specialist Saskia Florence wrote. “In the second dance step, the dancer takes two steps to each side while opening and closing their legs and their arms in unison. In the final step, the dancer’s feet are still and they lower one hand from above their head to the middle of their chest while fluttering their fingers. The combination of these three dance steps is a simple routine that is not registrable as a choreographic work.”