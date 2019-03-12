Mac’s fan letter to Utley has been a beloved reference for fans of It’s Always Sunny since the episode in which it premiered, season 5’s “The World Series Defense,” aired in 2009. Since then, it has been used by everyone from Dock Street Brewery, who debuted an It’s Always Sunny-themed beer last year, to Utley himself. In 2013, the former Phillie famously responded to Mac’s initial letter, writing that “having a game of catch sounds like a lot of fun” but he was too “busy playing a lot of baseball for the Phillies.”