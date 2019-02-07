Less well known is that Marjanovic has a role in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, a movie in which he apparently gets killed by a book. You can see the towering Marjanovic — who is 7′ 3″ and can dunk without leaving his feet — for a few seconds in the new John Wick 3 trailer, fighting star Keanu Reeves in what appears to be a library. Boban lands a kick, but things deteriorate from there, and he ends up with a book in his mouth, as the title character drives it through the back of his head.