Gilliam got his start in 1973 thanks to an ad in a Dallas paper looking for extras for Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon, which was shooting in the area. “I’d never been in a grade school play,” the actor recalls in his deep drawl. “But I thought, ‘Well, that might be fun. I might get to see Ryan O’Neal.’ I went down with 450 people and finally got into this room with the casting director, the guy liked me, and the long and short of it was that after two weeks I ended up with the sixth largest part in the picture and almost got an Academy Award nomination out of the thing.”