It will be interesting to see where this partnership goes in the future. After Bridgers went on the record with the New York Times earlier this year about enduring abuse by Ryan Adams after he reached out in 2014 offering to help her with her music, it’s particularly powerful to watch her thrive alongside Oberst, whom she admires deeply. From the gigantic smiles on their faces and light-hearted banter between songs, it’s safe to assume that the pair isn’t quite done yet.