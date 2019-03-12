Bam Margera’s friends and family have reportedly committed the former Jackass star to a behavioral facility following weeks of erratic social media postings that culminated this past weekend with a series of since-deleted messages targeted at his wife, Nicole Boyd.
Last week, Margera, 39, was scheduled to begin a brief standup comedy tour starting with a couple of gigs at New York’s West Side Comedy Club. The situation, however, quickly devolved — Margera posted messages to Instagram indicating Boyd had left him ahead of the scheduled performances, and took the couple’s credit cards and vehicle with her.
“If I don’t see her at the show, I’m canceling it. And she better be in a new outfit because she always wears the same f- thing. Or else, I’ll break s-,” Margera said in one video. In another, he told his wife that he “better see you in one hour and 24 minutes.”
Margera reportedly cancelled one set at the club, and later threatened his manager over low attendance for the scheduled shows, as footage of an alleged confrontation between the two published by TMZ shows. The later set was also reportedly cancelled after the incident
Since then, TMZ reports, friends and family of the pro skater had him admitted to a behavioral facility, where specialists plan to create a treatment program to aid in Margera’s recovery. Earlier this year, Margera checked out of an alcohol abuse treatment program after 10 days, which brought a quick close to what was reportedly his third attempt at rehab.
Some of Margera’s friends and family have addressed the situation on social media, including sister-in-law Kelly Margera, who asked for prayers from fans in a recent Instagram posting. Margera’s wife also reposted the same message.
“What our family needs right now are not your words, opinions, IG comments and Facebook shares,” the message read. “We need your prayers, prayer is a powerful thing, until you’ve walked in our shoes on this journey with us, you have no idea.”
Margera’s reported admission to a behavioral health facility comes amid plans for a second massive party to be held at his Castle Bam property in Pocopson Township scheduled for April 1. That party serves as a followup to a previous party in December that raised money to construct a new skatepark in a barn on the Castle Bam property.
The December party itself caused an uproar in Pocopson Township, and served as a catalyst for the town’s board of supervisors to approve a so-called “Special Event Ordinance” that imposes special rules for gatherings that may attract more than 100 attendees. The township later sent Margera a cease-and-desist letter over his planned party that indicated he could also face jail time as a consequence of the event.
“I’d love to f- see that,” Margera said in a video response.