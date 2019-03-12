When Bam Margera's best friend and fellow Jackass star Ryan Dunn, (in painting right) died in a fiery crash in West Goshen Township in 2011, he went into a deep, downward spiral. No one would ever argue that the West Chester resident had it all together, but he was making money and having fun, supposedly, living the perpetual Peter Pan life. It turns out that through much of Jackass, Bam was bulimic and drinking heavily and all of that got much worse after Dunn's death. He drank, a lot, got beat up and caused a scene wherever he went. Today he's lost weight, remarried and having a baby, and he's fallen back in love with skateboarding, the hobby that led him to fame from the beginning. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer