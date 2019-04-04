According to Fishkin, all it will take to get listeners to fall in love with the music — and dancing to it — is to immerse them in its ebullient sound. After all, it happens every time the WPO performs. “When we’re performing this music, I’m not only able to connect to my fellow musicians, but we’re also able to connect to the audience in a way that makes people move. In a sense, it’s like everybody dancing with us becomes part of the band; and that’s one thing that’s really special, that symbiotic relationship between performers, the boundary is essentially erased.”