When you’re working with a microphone, this heavily magnified instrument, it will catch every little thing you do. If you forget one word, a preposition, it will show up. You have to be so exact because of technology. It translates to film acting the same way. The camera is watching every little doubt that crosses your forehead. You have to be super fine in your execution. Both mediums are centered on: Do you have a feeling of the truth for what you’re saying? Do you love this song? Do you like telling this story? You don’t choose scripts that are meaningless, nor do you with songs.