A stretch of tunes from this year’s thank u, next was particularly pillowy. Once compared to Mariah Carey, Grande’s boomerang hang-glider of a soprano is now closer to arena-ASMR on the sultry reggae of “Side to Side,” which effortlessly fell into the equally dubwise “Bloodline.” Changes of pace like the early EDM, er, breakthrough, “Break Free,” easily the evening’s fastest tune, were saved for the final slalom. A Marilyn Monroe homage video led into the Breathless Mahoney camp of “Dangerous Woman,” a welcome aberration (and one admittedly as erotic as a Batman Forever costume) in one of the least silly pop catalogs. But someone whose biggest hit is called “thank u, next” is certain to encore with it, and if it’s a shock to see an arena of school-age kids chanting its drolly expletive-laden chorus, well, we’ve all been forced to grow up a little soon these days.