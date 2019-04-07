"I’m gonna sing away the pain, somewhere over the rainbow / I’m gonna sing away the pain, and pray that all your pain goes,” Lee crooned on the stewing "All You Got Is a Song” from My New Moon. Here, something sensual and romantic was pulled from the ashes of pain and loss — not just as a salve, but as something deeply curative, and in a broader cultural sense beyond the self. The clucking, plucky “Little Light” (“Some days I feel like I’m against the wall / But then I look at you standin’ strong and tall against it all”) had a healing vibe that you could feel wash over the audience. Then again, the crowd had just finished joining Lee as he mashed up his own Sound of Philadelphia-like “Flower” with the Five Stairsteps’ “Ooh Child.” And before that, Lee and his intuitive, tight ensemble had just seamlessly blended the songwriter’s own New Orleans-inspired “Spirit” with the Civil War-era hymn “Down by the Riverside” and George Michael’s “Faith.”