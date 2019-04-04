South Philly native and model Amber Rose has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.
Rose, 35, revealed her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday, writing that she and boyfriend Alexander Edwards, a music executive at Def Jam, are expecting a baby boy. While the child is the couple’s first together, Rose previously gave birth to oldest son Sebastian in 2013, when she was with rapper Wiz Khalifa, her ex.
“We have a sweet little baby boy on the way,” Rose, who grew up at Broad and Ellsworth, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “P.S. Sebastian is soooooo happy to be a big brother!”
In a separate post, Edwards thanked Rose for the as-yet-unborn child, which he called “my greatest gift.”
“S- wild,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy.”
As Page Six reports, Rose and Edwards have been romantically linked since October of last year. Previously, she has dated high profile rappers including 21 Savage and Kanye West.