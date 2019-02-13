We’re told citizens are obsessed with leaving Iron City, but we’re never told why. It’s a nice, funky, ungentrified place with (as it turns out) a perfectly lovely wilderness park within walking distance. Anyway, Alita spots a blandly cute guy (Keean Johnson) who acts as her guide, and who reports that if you wish to reach the floating city, the only way to do it is by winning the brutal Motorball competition (Rollerball, to older viewers).