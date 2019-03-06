“Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging,” Trebek said in the video, appearing in good spirits on the Jeopardy! stage. “But I’m going to fight this. And I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith, and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you."