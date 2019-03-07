Marjorie Goldman, a Bala Cynwyd resident who appeared on Jeopardy! in 2000, recalled her time on the show as “a little out-of-body” experience, as she had grown up watching the program since it was hosted by Art Fleming in the 1960s and ’70s. Goldman ended up winning $10,000 in her appearance, and her son, Ben, appeared on Jeopardy! several years after her as part of the Jeopardy! College Championship in 2005.