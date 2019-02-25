Adam Granduciel, front man of Philly-based indie rock outfit The War On Drugs, and girlfriend Krysten Ritter, star of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, confirmed at the Oscars on Sunday that they are expecting their first child.
The pair was spotted at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, where Granduciel mugged for cameras on the red carpet while pointing out Ritter’s growing baby bump. As Pitchfork notes, that marked the first time the couple publicly confirmed that they are expecting.
Neither Granduciel nor Ritter, who have been dating since 2015, indicated when the child is due. However, based on social media posts from Ritter, the couple enjoyed the night:
The pregnancy is the latest news from Ritter, whose Jessica Jones was canceled at Netflix earlier this month alongside the streaming company’s other remaining Marvel series, The Punisher. Granduciel, meanwhile, recently wrapped a two-year two supporting The War On Drug’s most recent album, 2017’s A Deeper Understanding.