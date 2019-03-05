A new report on school safety from the American Civil Liberties Union confirms what leaders in Pennsylvania districts with large numbers of disadvantaged kids have been seeing for years —– too many students are getting arrested instead of receiving mental health aid to head off violence before it starts.
“For a lot of our children — especially in urban areas with this violence, in Chester and Philly…the mental trauma piece is missing,” said Anthony Johnson, president of the Chester-Upland school board, when asked about the ACLU’s finding that many U.S. schools lack needed counselors, psychologists or nurses, even as armed policing increases.
In Johnson’s Delaware County district — dogged for years by a lack of funding and high poverty rate — administrators are looking to place more mental health providers in schools. “We probably need on-site people every day to deal with this trauma,” he added.
The ACLU study — entitled Cops and No Counselors: How the Lack of School Mental Health Staff is Harming Students — found there are as many as 1.7 million American children attending schools that have police officers but no counselors, part of a disturbing trend of criminalizing youth behavior while not offering enough early intervention.
The civil-liberties group also said some of the nationwide problems it uncovered are even more pronounced in Pennsylvania. In particular, the ACLU found the state has the third-highest student arrest rate in the nation — a number that spiked by 24 percent in just two years — and the second-highest for black and Hispanic kids. It found an African American girl is five times more likely than a white girl to get arrested in a Pennsylvania school.
“The shortage of counselors, nurses, social workers, and school psychologists is a significant problem in Pennsylvania,” said Harold Jordan, senior policy advocate for the ACLU’s Pennsylvania chapter. He said filling school hallways with armed security officers “is a misguided notion” and that if it ended up preventing a shooting, “it would be almost by accident.”
Jordan said researchers found the number of Pennsylvania children in schools with police but no counselors is about 30,000 — relatively small compared to other states. But he said high rates of student arrests in the Keystone State are alarming. In Allegheny County, for example, data showed that school-based arrests are the main factor sending African American girls into the juvenile justice system.
The argument for more mental-health professionals, Jordan said, is that “what you can do is create situations where adults with professional skills get to know kids well enough to know about possible self-harm, possible self-abuse, or conflicts that have potential to cause school violence and intervene in situations like that.”
Heather Marcus, a counselor at Philadelphia’s Masterman School and organizer of Philadelphia School Counselors United, said the ACLU report reinforced what she and other professionals see inside city schools daily.
“When we see problematic behaviors, there’s something underneath that — and school counselors get to what’s underneath,” Marcus said. “Adding school counselors is a way to stop the school-to-prison pipeline, instead of criminalizing our youth.” She said the situation in Philadelphia has improved since the depths of the fiscal crisis earlier this decade, when some city schools lacked nurses or guidance counselors, but “we could be doing so much more.”
The ACLU report comes during a national debate over school safety that has accelerated since a rash of school shootings — most notably the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre that claimed 17 lives last winter.
Many schools have tightened security measures — adding more metal detectors or cameras, hiring armed guards, or increasing visits by municipal police. Last September, for example, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state troopers to visit schools and college campuses once every shift in the 1,300 municipalities where they’re the primary police force.
But the ALCU report argues that cops are largely trained to make arrests and not deal with the complicated traumas faced by young people, especially in lower-income communities. The report found 3.5 times as many arrests in schools with police as in those without them —disproportionately targeting non-whites and the disabled.
At the same time, the ACLU study detailed a pronounced shortage of counselors, nurses, psychologists or social workers who could serve as the front line of defense on problems like the rising suicide rate, which from 2006-2016 skyrocketed by 70 percent among children, ages 10 to 17.
In Chester-Upland, school board president Johnson noted the district has metal detectors in schools, “yet our problem is violence in the community.” He said he’d like to see more kids getting help for the trauma they experience on the outside, “and get with the parents and start some therapy.”