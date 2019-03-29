Gov. Wolf last week proposed a severance tax on natural gas extraction to fund a $4.5 billion plan that would pay for the removal of lead paint from schools in Philadelphia and the rest of the state, but that faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled legislature. Wolf last year earmarked $7.6 million in new state cash to fix lead paint at some schools, but that only tackled “a handful” of classrooms, State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D., Phila.) said.