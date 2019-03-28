The Philadelphia Board of Education got its first public look Thursday night at a $3.4 billion 2019-20 budget that would add funds for more math assistance, nurses, and teachers for English-language learners.
The spending plan, whose broad outlines were expected to be approved by the school board Thursday, represents a 7.1-percent increase in expenditures over the current $3.2 billion budget, with cost increases largely driven by payments to charter schools (jumping to $1.1 billion from $96 million, mostly because of an increase in the state-set charter reimbursement rate) and planned salary increases driven by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers’ contract.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. first presided over a series of grim budgets when he came to Philadelphia in 2012. Since then, the district has been able to make some modest investments, while maintaining a balanced budget and seeing its financial stock rise in lenders’ eyes.
“This year’s budget proposal is really about building on those investments in order to expand the momentum and progress that we’ve made as a district,” Hite said.
(The superintendent did acknowledge the district has a ways to go, with 7 out of 10 students graduating on time and citywide, just 35 percent of students reading on grade level and 20 percent doing math on grade level.)
Hite, who has made improving literacy instruction a focus of his administration, is adding math to the mix with this budget. The budget also includes new money for additional nurses; 25 additional teacher residents in hard-to-staff subject areas like special education, science and middle school; 30 new teachers for English-language learners; more special-education supports; more behavioral staff and counselors; and more dual enrollment opportunities for high school students.
The budget projects a modest fund balance at the end of fiscal 2020, but the picture is less rosy in the final years of the district’s five-year plan. By 2022, the district is projecting a $300 million budget deficit.
That’s less than it had initially projected, Chief Financial Officer Uri Monson said, but still something to keep an eye on. The district’s fixed costs are growing faster than its revenues (revenues growing at 3.1 percent annually, expenditures growing at 3.5 percent annually), and it is unique among Pennsylvania school systems in that its governing body lacks the ability to raise its own revenues.
Last year, on the eve of an end to the School Reform Commission and a return to local control of the school district, Mayor Jim Kenney proposed a property-tax hike to pump nearly $1 billion in new money to the district over five years. City Council balked and came up with a different plan worth about $600 million.
Of the projected deficit, Monson said he was not alarmed — yet. “We want people to be aware of it, so there are no surprises. We’ll keep trying to find ways to adjust and make those numbers better.”
Hite said the 2019-20 budget, which is scheduled for final adoption by the school board at the end of May, would not recommend any school closures.
“There’s still some consolidation we could do, particularly around our comprehensive high schools," Hite said at a news conference. “We have many of those schools that are below capacity in terms of who is attending.”
He said the district would look for creative ways to consolidate and use excess space, like it has with Benjamin Franklin High School. Science Leadership Academy, a popular magnet school, will relocate from rented space into Ben Franklin in the fall.
And while some schools are under-enrolled, others in Center City, South Philadelphia and the Northeast, are bursting at the seams.
The superintendent said the district would also look at how certain school boundaries are drawn, and possibly at how grades are configured.
“We have to think about facilities writ large,” said Hite.