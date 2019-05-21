Kate Mullen, Overbrook Educational Center: Do you think math is boring? Then you never had Mullen as your teacher. If the seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher is tackling something that involves graphing or is slope-related, she clears the desks from the center of her room, creating an open floor space to make a graph using masking tape for the x and y axes and the tiles of her classroom floor as a grid. Mullen has taught for six years, and, as two students wrote, she “gives her students a voice in class and she gives us great feedback. This helps us to know if we are on target, or if we need to work a little harder.”