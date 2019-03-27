Biden founded It’s On Us with President Barack Obama in 2014 to end sexual assault, and in 2016, hosted the first Courage Awards at the White House. A national movement, It’s On Us, works with the Biden Foundation and collaborates with 95 partners, including students on more than 500 colleges campuses and organizations such as Men Can Stop Rape and Only With Consent. Almost 300,000 people have signed the campaign’s pledge condemning sexual violence in the last two years.