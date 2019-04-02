Talks resumed at Community College of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, but as of early afternoon no agreement between faculty and support staff and the administration had been reached.
It looks to be the third consecutive day of marathon bargaining with a mediator, as the union and college try to avert a potential strike that could shut down the 28,700-student campus, just weeks shy of the semester’s end.
The union hasn’t set a strike date but its leaders have said they expect to have an agreement this week or be on strike. It would be the union’s first strike since a two-week walk out in 2007.
The college said it would try to keep classes running but would suspend them if not enough faculty showed up. Offices and buildings at CCP would remain open, the school’s president has said.
Pressure at the college has been building for months, with escalating demonstrations, public statements and posturing. In January, CCP president Donald “Guy” Generals said the college was considering imposing its last best offer, details of which were released in May. That proposal, retroactive to Sept. 1, 2016, and running through Aug. 31, 2021, would give union members more than a 10 percent cumulative raise, but also would require heavier workloads for newly hired faculty, as well as health-care contributions.
The union then announced it would hold a strike vote, and last Wednesday, members overwhelmingly voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike.
Faculty and support staff have been operating under the terms of a contract that expired in August 2016. The sides have been divided over faculty workload, health insurance and compensation.
City Council President Darrell L. Clarke Tuesday urged the parties to reach an agreement.
“It is imperative that students enrolled in CCP continue to receive their education without interruption, and as such I urge both sides to remain at the bargaining table in order to reach a fair contract as soon as possible,” he said in a statement.