You must know that it is your duty to go out and help someone else sit in the seat where you are sitting today. If you don’t have any other goal, if you go to another family member who you know has been struggling or who has really been contemplating whether they want to go back to school … I want you to go to them and say: “You can be me because I was once you. I doubted myself. I didn’t think I was worthy, but with the right support and the right love and the strength, the courage, and the wisdom to survive you can make it."