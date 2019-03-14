"There was no way anybody in the administrative office of the school thought he would on the merits get into Harvard,” a former official at Kushner’s New Jersey high school, told Golden. “His GPA did not warrant it, his SAT scores did not warrant it. We thought for sure, there was no way this was going to happen. Then, lo and behold, Jared was accepted. It was a little bit disappointing because there were at the time other kids we thought should really get in on the merits, and they did not.”