Cheyney University has launched an ambitious fundraising campaign to help it finish the year with a balanced budget, its president said at a news conference Tuesday.
“We will have a balanced budget,” president Aaron A. Walton assured alumni, trustees and students gatheredin the school’s science center.
He also said plans with private partners, announced in July, were proceeding and that a local company, Epcot Crenshaw, planned to relocate its headquarters to Cheyney’s campus. Thomas Jefferson University, another partner, also is planning to build a medical facility on campus, Walton said, though he had no details.
Walton also said the university was in talks with hotel chains about building a hotel and conference center on the university’s campus, 275 acres of rolling farmland in Delaware and Chester counties.
Last month, the chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education told state senators that Cheyney was likely to lose accreditation later this year and looked like it would be short on cash again this year by as much as $10 million. Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said at that time that the university may have to operate as an unaccredited institution.
After Greenstein and Walton met with the Gov. Tom Wolf last week, Walton said all were committed to Cheyney’s future. The historically black university has struggled with finances and enrollment in recent years but has been executing a plan for transformation under Walton, who took the helm nearly two years ago.
During the news conference, Walton said he expected the university to retain its accreditation through the Middle Commission on Higher Education — which had representatives on campus Tuesday — and asserted that much of that $10 million is a cash flow problem that he expected to be resolved.
The university, however, is aiming to raise about $4 million over the next few months under a new campaign to ensure a balanced budget, he said.
Walton projected that enrollment would grow from just over 400 this year to nearly 700 in the fall and said the school had received 30 percent more applications this year.