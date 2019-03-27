Those hoping for a turnaround might look to students like Crockton, who not long after she first arrived in Philadelphia thought Mansion’s closing might be a good idea. This year, she has grown to treasure her school. In her backpack she carries her transcript, with its neat rows of mostly A’s and B’s, and Crockton dreams of heading to Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall. At one point, her mother planned to send her back to Florida, but Mansion staff intervened and found her a spot at a Germantown youth shelter.