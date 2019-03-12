Eagles offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski confirmed Tuesday that the Eagles have informed him they won’t be picking up his 2019 option.
“I’m no longer an Eagle,’’ the eight-year veteran wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to all my teammates — especially the OL and bible study guys — it was truly a special group. I will cherish my memories from our Super Bowl Season as long as I live.’’
Wisniewski also thanked Eagles fans, adding that their passion and gratitude were “the reason why that championship was so special.’’
Wisniewski started 16 games at left guard in 2016, but was benched in training camp the next year and replaced by Isaac Seumalo. After Seumalo struggled in his first few starts, Wisniewski replaced him.
Wisniewski opened last season as the starter at left guard, but was benched in favor of Seumalo after four games.
Seumalo signed a contract extension with the Eagles last week. By not exercising Wisniewski’s option, the Eagles will save $3.7 million in salary-cap space.
Wisniewski’s departure makes 2018 draft pick Matt Pryor the top interior-line backup right now. But the Eagles are expected to add at least one guard/center in free agency and/or the draft.