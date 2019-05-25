Wisniewski, listed at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, turned 30 in March. He was a Raider for four seasons and a Jaguar for one before landing here in 2016. The Eagles drafted Seumalo that year in the third round, with the first pick they had after securing Carson Wentz, and they projected Seumalo as a starter, but thought he might need seasoning. Wisniewski, a starter at both left guard and center during his career, was to be a stopgap.