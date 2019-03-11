Jason Peters will return for his 11th season with the Eagles after agreeing to new contract on Monday that will keep the franchise left tackle in Philadelphia in 2019.
Peters’ one-year deal is worth up to $10 million with $5.5 million guaranteed, according to Vincent Taylor, Peters’ agent. There had previously been a team option on Peters’ contract, so the new deal creates cap savings for the Eagles and ensures that Peters is back protecting Carson Wentz’s blindside this season.
A likely Hall of Famer, the future of the 37-year-old Peters was one of the biggest questions this offseason. The Eagles had indicated that they wanted Peters to return. Peters started all 16 games and two playoff games last season, although he missed 21 percent of the regular season snaps.
“He’s not a normal human being,” top executive Howie Roseman said of Peters at the scouting combine. “He’s freaky. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer as a player and as a person. So normal rules don’t apply when it comes to Jason.”
Other than the times Peters has been absent because of injury, the Eagles have not needed to worry about left tackle since acquiring Peters in 2009. He is the team’s longest-tenured player and one of the great players in franchise history. The Eagles have Halapoulivaati Vaitai as his backup and are developing 2018 seventh-round pick Jordan Mailata as a potential replacement, but neither option would have been better than Peters this season.
After signing Jason Kelce and Isaac Seumalo to contract extensions this month and signing Peters on Monday, the Eagles have ensured their entire offensive line remains intact for 2019. The only question is the timetable of right guard Brandon Brooks, who is recovering from a torn Achilles in the postseason loss to New Orleans.