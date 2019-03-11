The Eagles have agreed in principle to sign free agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year contract, an NFL source said Monday.
The deal is worth up to $30 million, the source confirmed. ESPN first reported the news.
Jackson was released by the Jaguars last week. He was slated to have a $15 million salary cap number for 2019. While the legal tampering period before free agency opens Wednesday starts Monday at noon, the Eagles can officially ink Jackson at any time.
The 29-year-old Jackson played three seasons in Jacksonville after spending his first four seasons with the Broncos. He won a Super Bowl in Denver in his last season there.
Jackson (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He has 32 career sacks.
The Eagles were looking to upgrade the interior of their defensive line after they declined the option on Tim Jernigan last week. Haloti Ngata is also expected to walk after one year with the Eagles.
All-pro Fletcher Cox, of course, returns, but the Eagles lacked depth at defensive tackle. Jackson’s signing doesn’t preclude the Eagles from drafting an interior lineman high in next month’s draft, which is said to have maybe the deepest collection of defensive linemen ever.
