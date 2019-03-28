“Should you sign a player who is a potentially good starting player at age 31 or 30, versus the low-level starting players who’s a lot younger?” Lurie said.” When I talk to Howie, it’s always, ‘what are the next two years in that comparison?’ Yeah, you get the 25-year old, 26-year old on his second contract, but he’s a low-level starter, his team didn’t want him. Maybe he can be a low-level starter for us, at best. Or you can get a guy who can make an impact, several guys that can make an impact. And we’re banking on them for one-to-two years. That’s resource allocation, with the idea of what we’re going to be allocating for quarterback and for every other position and the notion that we’re going to have about 20-odd players coming onto our roster in the next 13 months.”