The Eagles are more likely to address the offensive line in the draft than free agency. They signed center Jason Kelce and left guard Isaac Seumalo to contract extensions last week. But right guard Brandon Brooks is coming off an Achilles tear, and it’s not clear what’s going to happen with veteran guard-center Stefen Wisniewski, who lost his job to Seumalo last year and has one year left on his contract ($3.7 million cap number).