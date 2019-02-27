“They were a certain way on the field, because they demanded excellence, even from themselves, but then off the football field they were buddies. They were inclusive. They got everybody involved,” Pederson said. “Those are things as quarterbacks, especially franchise guys, you learn over the course of your career. Those are all things we have seen Carson do. He is very capable, obviously, of doing that. We continue to nurture that. We’re an all-inclusive team. We do a lot of things together. As they say, it takes a village.”