Brandon Graham will stay with the Eagles — and now might finish his career in Philadelphia — after agreeing to a three-year contract extension Friday that keeps the veteran defensive end from reaching free agency and maintains continuity on the defensive line.
The contract is worth up to $40 million with $27 million in the first two years, according to a league source.
Graham, 30, was set to hit the open market in two weeks. Instead, he’ll stay with the team for which he’s played all nine seasons of his career since the Eagles drafted him in the first round in 2010. After an inconsistent and injury-marred start to his career, Graham has blossomed in recent years into one of their most important players.
He had publicly expressed his desire to remain in Philadelphia, although it was unknown if the Eagles would pay the price. Graham was expected to be a coveted free agent. The Eagles clearly prioritized keeping him.
Although he had only four sacks last season, he’s a disruptive player who’s capable against the run and can also rush from the interior on passing downs. His 42.5 sacks are the seventh most in franchise history, and he’s had 61 tackles for a loss and 12 forced fumbles since 2014. Graham is most known in Philadelphia for a strip sack of Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 52 to help lead to a victory.
Graham and Derek Barnett will likely be the Eagles’ starting defensive ends next season. Veterans Michael Bennett and Chris Long are also under contract after productive seasons. The Eagles also have 2018 fourth-round pick Josh Sweat.
Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed to this report.