As expected, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to reports, the deal is for four years and $88 million, with $50.125 million guaranteed.
Sources told The Inquirer earlier this month that the Jaguars were expected to sign the Super Bowl LII MVP, and the move came on the first day of the “legal tampering” period ahead of free agency opening on Wednesday.
A source close to the situation called Foles, 30, “a perfect fit” for the Jaguars.
They almost played the Eagles in Super Bowl LII before blowing a lead to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. But they finished with a 5-11 record last year.
Reports say the Jaguars plan to release Blake Bortles.