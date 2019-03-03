A market for Nick Foles outside of Jacksonville has not developed, and though nothing is certain until it is official, the Jaguars absolutely expect to sign Foles, sources said. They have been working on the structure of a contract, as the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported. As McLane also reported, it might not place Foles among the league’s highest-paid QBs, since the Jags appear to be the only bidder. (Officially, the “legal tampering” period during which such activity is sanctioned begins March 11. But the Eagles’ announcement that they don’t plan to use the franchise tag on Foles would seem to make any possible tampering concerns moot.)