Football fans in Philadelphia and across the country won’t need the NFL Sunday Ticket to have more choices of games to watch this season.
As a test run, the league is experimenting with eliminating the “single-header rule,” which gives home teams like the Eagles broadcast exclusivity in their own market. Starting next season, every television market across the country — including Philadelphia — will be guaranteed to air three games on Sunday afternoon during the regular season: two at 1 p.m., one at 4:25 p.m.
The rule won’t be eliminated entirely — the NFL is capping the amount of times hometown teams will compete with other games at two weeks, unless a team agrees to relax the rule for more games, according to an NFL spokesperson. The league is approaching the change cautiously to make sure it doesn’t have a significant impact on a home team’s ticket sales or television ratings.
The change means that for the first time, thousands of non-Eagles fans across the region will have a choice to tune out the Birds when they play at 1 p.m. in favor of whatever nationally televised game the team happens to be up against. The Eagles are scheduled to play in the 1 p.m. window nine times this upcoming season.
The tweak will be more impactful in markets with multiple teams, such as New York City, where fans were forced to watch every Giants and Jets game despite the two teams combining for just nine wins last season.
In addition, the league is moving back the kickoff during the playoffs for its divisional round games, which will now start at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Previously, the games had mimicked the NFL’s regular season afternoon schedule, starting at 1:05 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.
Finally, the NFL is reducing the number of commercial breaks during the Super Bowl, starting with Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 on Fox. The move — which cuts the number of commercial breaks per quarter to four from five — is intended to eliminate interruptions to the flow of the game that fans have complained about for years. But don’t worry about Fox, CBS or NBC making less money in ad revenue — the total number of commercials that air during the Super Bowl will remain the same due to longer breaks.
On Tuesday, recently retired Eagles defender Chris Long opened up about using marijuana during his playing career, arguing that it’s time for the NFL to reform its views of the drug.
“We should be headed to a place where we allow players to enjoy what I would not even call a drug,” Long said on the Dan Patrick Show Tuesday. “It’s far less dangerous than guzzling a fifth of alcohol and going out after a game. Chances are the player won’t even make it to the club."
Long is well-known for his openness on Twitter, and didn’t hold back his criticism of how his comments were covered by national outlets like the New York Post and Complex. The Post went with the headline “Chris Long reveals longtime marijuana use, how he beat NFL tests," while Complex deleted a tweet that focused on how Long got away with using marijuana rather than his larger point — that the NFL’s testing is “arbitrary” and “silly,” and reform is overdue.
Long also said there appears to be a misunderstanding of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. As Long pointed out, the NFL only gives players drug tests once a year, while it randomly test players for performance enhancing drugs throughout the season. The only exception is when a player violates the substance-abuse policy, which then allows the NFL to randomly test the athlete as often as 10 times per month.
Of course, Long is far from the only former NFL player making the point. ESPN Radio host and former Eagles defensive lineman Mike Golic said the NFL “absolutely needs to look into pain management with marijuana” on Golic & Wingo Thursday morning. Retired offensive lineman and current SiriusXM NFL host Geoff Schwartz said he hopes the NFL eliminates the ban on marijuana entirely.
• Retired NBA player and former Cardinal Dougherty standout Cuttino Mobley took his criticism of Ben Simmons up a notch on the I Am Rapaport podcast, calling the Sixers star an “arrogant individual." He also mocked Simmons’ appearance, referring to him as “lightskinned.”
• FS1 NBA analyst Chris Broussard insisted he’s had five-hour messaging sessions with Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, despite not knowing his phone number.
• “There’s no reason for this to exist": Deadspin’s Dave McKenna has a deep-dive on how the Milwaukee Bucks won the world’s most unlikely arms race with “The Quad,” the biggest t-shirt cannon on the planet.