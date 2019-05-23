Finally, the NFL is reducing the number of commercial breaks during the Super Bowl, starting with Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 on Fox. The move — which cuts the number of commercial breaks per quarter to four from five — is intended to eliminate interruptions to the flow of the game that fans have complained about for years. But don’t worry about Fox, CBS or NBC making less money in ad revenue — the total number of commercials that air during the Super Bowl will remain the same due to longer breaks.